Two crushed to death, one in critical condition

Two persons have been crushed to death at Suhum -Adonkwanta, a community along the Suhum to Koforidua road.

The deceased persons, Michael Ohene Asare,9, and Emmanuel Kankam Manteyaw, a 27 year old level 200 distance Education student of University of Education,Winneba.

One other person identified as Giovanni, is in critical condition at the Suhum government hospital.

Kasapa News Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah who visited the community Thursday reports that, the deceased persons and the victim were sitting behind an Indomie fast food vendor at the roadside around 9:30 to 10pm when the Unregistered Toyota Camry heading towards Suhum veered off its lane and ran into them killing two persons at the spot, injuring one person while three others escaped death.

The driver of the vehicle, a rastaman fled into the bush after the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Suhum Morgue.

Some residents in Suhum-Adonkwanta community tell Kasapa News, this is the third time similar incident has happened.

According to them, about two years ago four persons were crashed to death at Akote, a nearby community but the Police failed to prosecute the culprit, and have therefore warned to take the law into their own hands if similar botched investigation is conducted on this accident.