Stop using my name to dupe people – Kamal Deen warns

The National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is also a National Youth Organiser hopeful, Kamal Deen Abdulai has sent a strong warning to some imposters who are using his name on social media to dupe people to desist from it immediately.

According to Kamal Deen, some unscrupulous persons are using his name to hide behind a pseudo social media account, taking direct phone calls to dupe people of their hard earned money.

He is therefore urging the general public to reject such requests completely and treat it with contempt it deserves.

“I work on the necessary steps to get the perpetrators behind this dastardly act and bring them to book”, he vowed.

Below is the full statement;

DISCLAIMER! DISCLAIMER!! DISCLAIMER!!!

It has come to my notice that some unscrupulous person(s) are using my name Kamal Deen Abdulai and hiding behind a pseudo social media account as well as direct phone calls to dupe people of their hard earned money/resources.

I wish to state that I have never through social media or any other medium communicated to anybody about a job or any other available opportunity which demands that I request money from unsuspecting Ghanaians before giving them same.

I write to urge all and sundry to reject such requests completely and treat it with the contempt it deserves whiles I work on the necessary steps to get the perpetrators behind this dastardly act and bring them to book.

Thank you.

…Signed… Kamal Deen Abdulai National Nasara Coordinator/National Youth Organiser Hopeful New Patriotic Party