Shock as Nsukwa river turns red

Residents who are running to catch the glimpse are assigning superstition for the change in colour

Residents of the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern region have been thrown into a state of shock as the Nsukwa river flowing across the municipality has suddenly turned red.

Intrigued residents who are running to catch the glimpse in droves are assigning superstition for the change in colour of the popular river.

Starr News is yet to confirm if the development is as a result of an industrial pollution or just a mystery.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that a dye or powdered substance might have been poured into the river leading it to change its colour.

Investigations are still on-going.

