Residents of the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern region have been thrown into a state of shock as the Nsukwa River flowing across the municipality has suddenly turned red.

Many residents trooping to the river side to catch a glimpse are assigning superstition for the change in colour of the popular river.



But preliminary investigation by Police revealed that the up stream of the river has been diluted with dye by some persons who produce tie and dye cloths.