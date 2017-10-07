Shell launches app to give customers information

Business News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: Vivo Energy Ghana

The Shell App is available on Google Play Store for Android and Apple Store for IOS

Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive licensee of Shell branded products has once again reinforced its leadership in innovation by launching onto the Ghanaian market, a new App for motorists with the most exciting and extensive features in the oil marketing industry.

The Shell App,which is available on Google Play Store for Android and Apple Store for IOS,gives all the information customers require about Shell to help plan their journeys, purchases,and oil changes.

The app also locates quick service restaurants at all Shell service stations and offers motorists the opportunity to improve their driving efficiency.



Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner reinforced Vivo Energy Ghana’s leadership in digital innovation in the downstream petroleum sector to meet the changing needs of customers.

“The Launch of the Shell App reinforces our commitment to bringing convenience to motorists to make their lives easier, simpler and more convenient in this digital era. We understand the changing needs of customers, especially their media habits, and wants to exceed their expectations” he said.

Outlining the features of the App which includes Shell Locator, News and Products, Mi Garage, Shell Drive and Tell Shell, Mr. Faulkner encouraged motorists to download the app and enjoy an even better travelling experience with Shell.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Energy, Honorable Boakye Agyarko, congratulated Vivo Energy for pioneering and introducing exciting fuels and products onto the Ghanaian market.

“Vivo Energy and its Shell-brand has been at the forefront of introducing exciting fuels and other products onto the Ghanaian market.

These huge investments in expanding their service stations across the country demonstrate their commitment to developing the market in Ghana for their customers”, said the Minister.

He further commendedVivo Energy Ghana for its exceptionalsafety performance, having achieved over 3,240 days, representing almost nine (9) years, without any major recordable incident.

He also acknowledged the company’s immense contribution in the area of sustainable community development.

Last year, Vivo Energy Ghana introduced the first multi-purpose and Visa-enabled fuel card, Ezypass in the industry.

The recent opening of the state of the art Haatso Shell service station, with partners such as KFC, MBJ Pharmacy, Exotic trends, and ATM farms is testament to the convenience the company wants to bring to its customers.