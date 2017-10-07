Riots in Wassa Akropong over ‘killing’ of Ghanaian by Chinese

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

The alleged accidental killing of a Ghanaian by a Chinese national at Wassa Akropong in the Wassa Amenfi East District, of the Western Region, has sparked riots in the town.

The Chinese national is said to have accidentally shot and killed the Ghanaian, whose identity is unknown for now.

Assets belonging to the Chinese are said to have been set ablaze by irate youth, who are protesting the death of the victim. About twelve cars are believed to have been burnt so far.

Eyewitnesses also say a joint task-force of military and police officers have arrived at the scene trying to take control the situation.

Speaking to Citi News, a local reporter with Rivers FM at Wassa Akropong, narrated that at about 4:30 pm, today [Friday], residents got wind of a brawl between two Chinese at a casino in the town near a filling station.

In the course of the confusion, one of the Chinese allegedly fired a shot from the casino, killing instantly the Ghanaian who was fueling his car at a nearby fuel station.

“I saw the army and policemen, they are around here. But they could not stop what the youth in the town are doing now. They [the youth] are burning the houses around and their cars… the fire service came here but they didn’t get the chance to even quench the fire.”

The eyewitness also said the rioting youth were not allowing the overwhelmed security personnel to call for backup.

“I heard one military officer, but they are not allowing anybody to record or to take photos or to make calls. So the guys even warned a military man not to make any calls so they are just standing here. I can see only three military men and four policemen.”

Most of the Chinese nationals in the area allegedly engage in illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.