Residents of Oshiyie petition IGP over unlawful arrests of innocent people

Residents of Oshiyie in the Greater Accra Region have petitioned the Inspector General of Police over pertinent issues that is deepening the unrest in town.

The of Family, Abusuapayin Paul Ameni Annoh said there is a long standing chieftaincy dispute at Oshiyie between the Nii Afadi Annoh Royal Family faction and the Kofi Akrashie Faction for over 18 years now.

According to him, the case is before an Arbitration Committee at the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council for an amicable redress.

He said due to the long dispute between the two factions, some women, children, old men and women were assaulted, wounded and some arrested for no just cause. Properties belonging to some members of the Nii Afadi Annoh faction were also destroyed in the process.

According to the head of clan, due to the factional arrests of innocent members of the Nii Afadi Annoh faction and people of Oshiyie, parents of students who have passed and qualified for the free SHS can’t come back home to cater for them to enable them to enjoy this laudable program.

He added that few women, children and the old who mustered courage to return to Oshiyie were attacked and brutalized.

PETITION TO STOP THE FACTIONAL ARRESTS OF INNOCENT PEOPLE IN OSHIYIE

I Abusuapayin Paul Ameni Annoh (Head of the above named family), writes on behalf of the Kingmakers, Heads of the Principal Families and the people of Oshiyie wish to inform you about some very important issues that is deepening the unrest in Oshiyie.

There is a long standing chieftaincy dispute at Oshiyie between the Nii Afadi Annoh Royal Family faction and the Kofi Akrashie Faction for over 18 years now. The case is before an Arbitration Committee at the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council for an amicable redress.

Due to the unrest in the town, the District Security Council organizes Annual Homowo Festival Peace Talk at the Ga South Municipal Assembly for both factions to discus how to celebrate the Homowo Festival peacefully. At this year’s meeting, it was agreed that no faction should sprinkle “Kpokpoi” in public as tradition demands. We the Nii Afadi Annoh faction adhered to that but the Kofi Akrashie faction didn’t. They did it in a grand style amidst pump and pageantry throughout the whole town.

They later planned to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the late Kofi Akrashie, the self styled chief and leader of their faction. This we opposed and reported the matter to the DISEC as a security threat. A court order sort by Police was issued that both factions should not organize any public gathering for 10 days. They didn’t celebrate the anniversary though but rather went on rampage through the town led by one Albert Akrashie Okine with guns and wielding cutlasses and clubs to terrorize innocent residents and people of Oshiyie. Some women, children, old men and women were assaulted and wounded; properties belonging to some members of the Nii Afadi Annoh faction were also destroyed in the process.

The said Albert Akrashie Okine was arrested with a loaded pump-action short gun together with about 37 of his accomplices by Police, Kokrobite; they were immediately extradited to the Greater Accra Regional Police for further investigations. They were admitted to Police enquiry bail the next day and up till date nothing has been heard of the case.

On 14th August, 2017 which also falls within the 10 day ban, one Abusua Gyaban Barnor in an attempt to erect a steel container on a portion of his father’s land was attacked and assaulted by a group of armed men led by one Newland Ansah Baah of the Akrashie faction. One Kofi Mako, a son in law of the victim, who tried to save him also sustained severe cutlass wounds.

On 17th August, 2017 groups of young men from both factions clashed at a building site in Oshiyie in which one life was lost and several wounded. A joint Police team from Koklobite District and Weija Division started investigation in which some arrests were made at Koklobite, Oshiyie and Bortianor respectively. The Regional Police CID called for the docket and took over the investigations, since then the Nii Afadi Annoh faction are being persecuted for murder as some innocent members have been arrested including Kofi Mako who was nursing his wounds at Bortianor where he resides. We believe that he was arrested just to rob him of his rights to pursue his pending assault case because he and all the suspects arrested have been refused bail and are still in Police custody in Accra.

On 3rd September, 2017 members of the Kofi Akrashie faction took the law into their own hands, armed with guns and cutlasses, led by Albert Akrashie Okine, Newland Ansah Baah and Amadu invaded Bortianor beach and again attacked some members of the Nii Afadi Annoh faction who have taken refuge there after haven been chased out of Oshiyie. One Abusuapayin Nii Asua Coppoe was wounded and one Abeka was brutalized and dragged to the Koklobite Police station.

Due to the factional arrests of innocent members of the Nii Afadi Annoh faction and people of Oshiyie, parents of students who have passed and qualified for the free SHS can’t come back home to cater for them to enable them to enjoy this laudable program. A few women, children and the old who mustered courage to return to Oshiyie were attacked and brutalized. Fishing nets, canoes and other valuable properties have been burnt down by the Kofi Akrashie faction.

We strongly believe and are fully convinced that one Adjei Brown, a notorious land guard, who doesn’t hail from Oshiyie but for his selfish personal interests, is the influence behind all these atrocities.

There are a couple of criminal cases leveled against some members of the Akrashie faction but under the influence of the said Adjei Brown some of the cases have been called to the Regional Police CID as such we feel unfairly treated and have lost confidence in the Regional Crime Officer, Mr. Faakye and the Investigator in charge of the murder case D/C Insp. Goka.

We humbly pray you to use your good office to address above mentioned issues.

Yours faithfully

SIGNED

ABUSUAPAYIN PAUL AMENI ANNOH

(HEAD OF FAMILY)

