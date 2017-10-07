Pastor prays for weight-reducing-spirit to deliver obese woman

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-07

play videoProphet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Pastor prays for weight-reducing-spirit to deliver an obese woman <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507377634_104_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A Warri, Delta State-based man of God, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has caused stir after a video posted on the church’s official YouTube channel went viral.

In a special deliverance programme tagged ‘Lose Weight Spiritually’, the video posted on Facebook captures the prayer sessions for an overweight woman with the Prophet calling on weight-reducing-spirit to deliver an obese woman.

The founder and General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, a.k.a, Warri TB Joshua is the Man of God that has embarked on this ‘futile’ mission.

In the trending video, he could be seen praying and trying to cast out obesity from an obese woman who is lying on the floor during the prayer session.

He could be heard screaming “I want to reduce her weight so that she can walk. That spirit that reduces weight, reduce this weight.”

The Obese woman lying prostrate of the floor with her fat arms raised said “Today is the end of my problem, today is the end on my affliction, and I’m free”.

However, since the video came online, many Nigerians have been knocking the man of God who, some months ago, ordered single men and women in the church to choose whoever they liked for him to join them in instant marriage.