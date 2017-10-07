NPP condemns action of angry Wa youth

Politics of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Upper West Region have condemned the youth of the party who defaced the party’s regional secretariat.

The disgruntled youth embarked on the protest over President Akufo-Addo’s unprecedented visit to the Wa Naa, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, on Wednesday, October 4.

According to the angry youth who defaced the NPP party office, the President is endorsing the legitimacy of Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, one of the claimants to the chieftaincy title.

The youth explained that they do not understand why Wa Naa Alhaji Issah Seidu II, whom they say is the legitimate chief and staunch supporter of the NPP, will be treated this way as the party has been using his building for years without any charges as Regional Youth Secretariat.

But a statement released by Issah A. Kpegla Jnr., Wa-Nayiri Community NPP Assistant Secretary said: “Not only were the executives and party elders in Wa-Nayiri shocked and surprised, we were also disappointed and devastated by this act of impudence exhibited by those miscreants. We the executives and elders of Wa-Nayiri NPP condemn this despicable act and disassociate the party and elders from the group’s action completely.

“They were reported to have defaced the office completely after the President’s visit to Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo at the Wa Naa’s Palace on Wednesday 04/10/2017 in the morning. This baffles our imagination how the visit of the President legitimizes Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo as Wa-Naa, since the President has got nothing to do with chieftaincy issues in the area. As Royals, whoever endorses this act of impudence must be doing that out of the hatred and disrespect towards the leadership of the party in Wa-Nayiri and its forbearers.

“This lacks sensitivity and nothing but clear ignorance about the Protocols in every governmental dispensation. There have always been channels of communication should a member belonging to any group feel aggrieved and unsatisfied with situations or happenings and not exhibiting this barbaric and unethical action.”

It added : “We want to put on record ladies and gentlemen that, there is clear distinction between tradition and politics and the governance of this country and President Akufo-Addo remains the President for all in the country as long as ensuring peace and unity is concern, we believe the President was only following protocols as directed by the leadership of the government in the Region.

“The Youth Secretariat Office was given to the Wa-Nayiri NPP group as the contribution of one family head from Wa-Nayiri since is a family property and reports gathered indicates that they’re no longer interested in giving the property out for such cause and hence, this act was sanctioned by the head of the family to deface the office by some relatives. Though it’s sad to note, but it will be most unfortunate and inappropriate or deliberate ploy to be mischievous, should anyone liken this act to a chieftaincy rivalry that has existed over decades now before the inception of President Akufo-Addo term of Office.”