My son will break his sister’s record – 13-year-old KNUST student’s father

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-07

play videoKwadwo Gyan-Darkwa, father of Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507365032_52_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Father of the 13-year-old girl who gained admission to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says his sixth son will break his sisters’ records.

According to Kwadwo Gyan-Darkwa, the proud father of Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, the family is putting measures in place to train the younger ones to outperform.

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa made history after she became the youngest students to be admitted at the KNUST to study Mathematics. Her sister, Grace is equally “brainy” as she is set to graduate from the same university next year at age 18 with certificate in Political Science.

The achievement of the girls comes as a surprise to many with some attributing it to the fact that they come from a rich home.

But their father, Gyan-Darkwa told GHone TV that, the family is not rich but committed to educating their children.

According to him, the family has invested much into the education of the children and ensures they lack nothing in their pursuit for excellence.

He explains that, “A lot of investment goes into it. Getting teachers, planning their time, making sure they do the right thing at the right time, they don’t play anyhow, anywhere at any time, all these must be considered. Every book that they need I buy for them. If I have to sell my belongings to buy for them, I do. So when they’re out there people think their parents are rich, no we’re not rich but we’re serious.”

Mr. Gyan-Darkwa however hints that despite the intelligence of his older daughters, he will do all within his powers to ensure that the family makes another history.

He said the sixth son of the family will break Ruth’s record and become the youngest student to enroll in a tertiary institution in Ghana.

“The others are very good that they can even do better than the early four girls. One of them, the sixth one we want to make it a project for him to get to university around 11. We want him to beat Ruth’s record,” he revealed.