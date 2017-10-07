Minor rainy season begins | General News 2017-10-06

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

The early morning rainfall experienced in the middle belt and coastal areas of the country today, indicates the beginning of the minor rainy season.

Such down-pours could thus be expected in the course of the season, which is expected to last from now till around the middle of November.

Mr Tettey Portuphy, Head of the Forecasting section of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview, that light to moderate rainfall was expected during the season.

He said one key precaution needed to minimise flooding during the rains, was to clean drains and gutters. Also people should avoid staying in flood prone areas.

Mr Portuphy said the public should endeavour to listen to the weather advise in order to plan their activities.

He gave a break-down of rain-fall figures for this morning’s down-pour as Tema-97 millimetres (mm), Accra-74mm, Kumasi-Tech-90 mm and Kwadaso, a suburb in Kumasi, 110mm.

The rains caused flooding on many roads within the middle belt and coastal areas of the country, and also created heavy traffic jams.