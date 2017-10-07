McDan Foundation supports 16  Ada schools

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

AA CommAid Foundation, powered by the McDan Foundation have reached out 16 basic schools in Ada East and West on Monday.

The two-day distribution exercise was initiated by Naana Adiki Adi I, queen mother of Adibiawe, Ada in collaboration with the McDan Foundation and AA CommAid Foundation distributed 10,700 branded exercise books worth thousands of Cedis.

For the past five years, the Foundation has rallied behind tennis tremendously in reviving the sport which took a nosedive both on the local and international fronts.

Chief Representative of the McDan Foundation Mrs Abigail McKorley, wife of Dr Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group said “The McDan Foundation has come to empower the youth; as you mat aware, we have been supporting tennis in the country for some time now.

“The future belongs to our children, we can only get it right I the future when the foundation, which is the kids is strong, hence our support in this direction.”

Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I and Mrs McKorley at different school venues counseled the pupils to take their learning and education serious to ensure academic excellence.

She said “ We have realized the value of education and are grateful to God, and all who helped us through this journey Education propels one for a better chance to get ahead and succeed in life.

“Good education is the best tool for any individual, community and nation to building and developing an informed society. Avoid engagements that encourage teenage pregnancy, it will frustrate your education and make life more burdensome.”

Headmasters of the beneficiary schools expressed sincere thanks to the donors for the gesture.

The beneficiary schools included Englishi Kenya, Tehey Basic, Kpotitsekope, Mangoase, Luta, Koluedor,Huhalenya, Goi Cluster (Ada West) Kadjanya, Fantevikope, Gbantana, Todheh, Lufenya, Ada Foah D/A, Ada Foah R/C and Azizanya ( Ada East).