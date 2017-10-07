Man behind cutting of ‘lover boy’s’ penis arrested

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-07

The room of Awotse where his penis and scrotum were cut off

The police have arrested the principal suspect who sent thugs to cut off the manhood of his wife’s suspected lover at Nsakina in the Ga West Municipality.

The suspect, Robert Otoo, reportedly contracted thugs to attack the victim whom he suspected of having an affair with his wife. Preliminary police investigation indicates that suspect, who has a medical condition relating to his sexuality, has been picking quarrels with any man who is friendly to his wife.

The police said Emmanuel Awotse Nanor, one of the persons Robert accuses of having an affair with the wife, repeatedly denied the accusation, yet the suspect insisted on his claim.

On Thursday at about 1:30pm, whilst Emmanuel was at home the suspect contracted some thugs to attack him. Robert, who is the principal suspect, was subsequently arrested and he is in police custody assisting in further investigations.

Meanwhile the victim is responding to treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formally Ridge Hospital.