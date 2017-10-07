Man, 25, killed by Chinese; cars burnt, properties vandalised at Wasa Akropong

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-07

A Chinese national at Wasa Akropong in the Amenfi East District of the Western Region has allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old man in the early hours of Saturday. The Chinese who committed the heinous crime shot Nana Boah in a close range killing him instantly, 3news.com has gathered.

The deceased was said to have accompanied his plumber friend to the Chinese man to collect his money, GHS150 for the work the plumber did for the Chinese. When the two drove to a casino operated by the Chinese, a brawl ensued between the plumber and the Chinese, which the latter pulled a gun and shot Nana Boah rather.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Wasa Akropong Government Hospital morgue. The action of the Chinese angered youth of the town who went on vandalism spree, setting vehicles belonging to the foreigners ablaze.

The irate youth took the suspect and his colleagues hostage at the casino, threatening to set the place which was on the same premises with a filling station ablaze but the Wasa Akropong police intervened and whisked the suspect away. But that did not end the riot, until the Omanhene of the area, Tetrete Okuamoa Sekyim II stepped in to restore calm after addressing the protesters.

The Omanhene called on the teeming youth to exercise restraint and pave way for peace and tranquility to prevail because two wrongs do not make a right. However, about 14 cars have allegedly been torched by the angry youth. Hotels and casinos belonging to Chinese have been destroyed also.

Meanwhile, 17 Chinese arrested by the Regional police taskforce and have been sent to Tarkwa. Security has also been beefed up at Wasa Akronpong.