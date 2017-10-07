Maintenance work on Tema motorway begins today

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

2017-10-07

Government will today [Saturday], carry out a major maintenance work on the Accra-Tema motorway, parts of which have been deteriorating for some time now. “The Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform the general public that, there will be a major routine maintenance work on the Accra-Tema motorway which will start in earnest on Saturday, 7th October, 2017 at 8:00am,” a notice issued by the Ghana Highway Authority stated.

According to the Highway Authority, the work will commence from the Accra bound section of the motorway.

“We are therefore entreating motorists to respect police officers and contractor flagmen who are there to secure their safety, and also adhere to directional and safety signages made available at appropriate sections during this period, to minimize and curb accidents. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Authority added.

This comes on the back of a campaign waged by the Citi Breakfast Show team dubbed: #FixTemaMotorwayNow. It was aimed at putting pressure on government to fix the defects on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

There are reports that the Accra-Tema Motorway has not seen major repair works in the last decade, despite the huge sums of money the road generates in the form of tolls.

The Motorway has developed huge potholes, and can only boast of few streetlights thus causing a number of accidents at night.

Economic Importance

The motorway is an integral part of Ghana’s economy. It is estimated that about 70,000 vehicles use the motorway daily.

The 19-kilometre road commissioned in November 1965 by the Kwame Nkrumah administration, forms part of the National Route 1(N1), which starts from Aflao (in the Volta Region), and ends in Elubo (in the Western Region).

It is also part of the Trans-West African Highway (Abidjan-Lagos Corridor), and also links the capital city, Accra, to the Kotoka International Airport and the Tema Port.

Over 500 potholes

There are unconfirmed reports that over 500 potholes could be found on the road.