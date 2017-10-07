LIVESTREAMING: Scores injured following explosion at Atomic Junction

play videoResidents are reportedly fleeing the vicinity for fear of their lives <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507410667_383_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Scores are reported injured following an explosion at Atomic near Madina in Accra.

It’s unclear the cause of the explosion but several eyewitnesses point to a loud noise from the Goil Filling Station adjacent the Presbyterian Boys’ School (PRESEC) at Atomic Junction.

Residents in and around the locality are reportedly fleeing the area following the explosion.

Reports indicate that a section of the Bani hostel which is opposite the Goil Filling Station may have been affected by the explosion even as the fire continues to spread.

