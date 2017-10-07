Lawrence Tetteh exorcises ‘bloody river’ of demons

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

The Founder of World Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh has visited the New Juaben municipality in the Eastern Region to exorcise the ‘blood red’ Nsukwa River of any evil spirits after the water body suddenly changed colour on Saturday, 7 October.

The evangelist prayed for blessings for the townsfolk and asked for God’s intervention for “Koforidua to live in peace”.

During the prayer session, he said: “…We cast every demon, we say Koforidua shall be peaceful. There will not be bloodshed; there will not be anything evil, the people of Koforidua will be blessed”.

He added: “As we see this thing in the river; the river is looking like blood, whatever it is and wherever it comes from we bless it in Jesus’ name, Amen!”

Meanwhile, the Kontihene of Koforidua, Nana Nyantakyi has dispelled rumours that the river has turned into blood.

He told Accra100.5FM’s Eastern regional correspondent, Kofi Michelle that the discolouration is due to chemical pollution.

“I have personally also gone around and realised this is not blood. The Nsukwa River has not turned into blood; it is just colour from somebody doing his tie-and-dye,” he stated.

He emphasised: “It has nothing to do with the ‘Akwantukesie’ that we are going to celebrate. It has nothing to do with human blood; it has nothing to do with goat blood”.

He called for police investigations into the matter for the person who polluted the river to be arrested and prosecuted because the “river joins the Densu and this will cause pollution to other river bodies which serve as a source of potable water”.