Kumasi Flood: Death toll hits 3

The number of people who have died from the flood caused by Friday’s heavy rains in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi has risen to three persons.

The dead include, an unidentified pupil, 45 year old were said to have drowned during the rains at Atwima Koforidua and Abuakwa Manhyia.

The rains which lasted for about four hours left a lot of people stranded at their homes as floods took over streets and some properties in the city.

Whereas some of the victims of the rains climbed to the top of their buildings to seek refuge, others moved to higher grounds for safety.

