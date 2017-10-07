Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital detains corpse over GH15,000 bill

The deceased, 41-year-old Yahaya Mutaikelo is said to have died about two weeks ago at the hospital <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507384836_565_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) bent on recouping an amount of money owed it by a dead patient has resorted to unconventional methods of debt collection.

The deceased, a 41-year-old Yahaya Mutaikelo is said to have died about two weeks ago at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

However, officials at the hospital refused to release the dead body to the bereaved family because they could not pay an amount of GHC15,600 said to be the acrued bill for the deceased’s treatment.

Being a Muslim, the situation became problematic for the family as Islamic traditions prefer the dead to be buried as immediately as possible and they sought for help. Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah who heard about the plight of the family has responded with a donation of GH,000 with a promise of more support.

The family also managed to add GHC5,000 to make a total of GHC10,000 before the corpse was released to them for burial.

