Kojo Yankson, Host of Joy Fm’s Super Morning Show



Host of Joy Fm’s Super Morning Show, Kojo Yankson replied callers who accused him of failing to hold the previous government accountable for the flooding that occurred this morning in Accra and other parts of the country.

Mr Yankson rejected the accusations maintaining that he had no interest at all in protecting one government or the other.

