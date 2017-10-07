I’m not building a mansion in Damongo – Abu Jinapor

A deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor has dimissed claims that he’s putting up an edifice in Damongo in the Northern Region.

According to him, he’s bcome aware of a deliberate and vile propaganda circulating on social media to the effect that, he’s building a “magnificent villa” in Damongo, in the Northern Region, as part of an alleged ambition “to annex” a Parliamentary seat.

But in a terse statement, Mr Abu Jinapor urged the public to disregard the allegations with the contempt that it deserved as they’re baseless.

“For the records, I do not own any landed property in Damongo. Again, I am not building a “mansion” there either. These widely circulating claims , yet again, fit into the grand scheme by full-time detractors to soil my reputation. I, therefore, entreat all and sundry to completely disregard this wicked propaganda.”