If you want a region, you will have it – Akufo-Addo to Yagbonwura

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-06

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told the overlord of Gonja Traditional Council, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I that he will get a region if he so desires. “If you want a region, you will have it. Your deeds will show that you want it”.

He said this whilst addressing a gathering at the Yagbon Palace as part of his tour of the Northern Region.

The president expressed delight that Yagbonwura was abreast with the constitutional requirements for the creation of a region, and lauded his commitment and support for the process.

He revealed that the council of state has agreed for a new region to be created out of the Northern Region and for a Commission of Enquiry to be set-up to initiate the process. The commission according to the president will be fully set-up by close of next week.

“I have taken the first step by submitting the councils’ petition to the council of state. They have agreed that we establish a Commission of Enquiry. When they come, Yagbonwura, agree that we need to divide the region. I will then invite the EC to organise a referendum. 50% must vote and 80% must say yes.”

He maintained that he was ready to work with Yagbonwura for the development of Gonjaland.

The president also said his government was currently negotiating a $40 million facility for water supply to all communities in West Gonja District. And that the Ghana Water Company (GWC) was currently rehabilitating 7 boreholes in the district.

He disclosed that Damongo Agricultural College will soon be a specialist school (University) as part of his governments’ effort to ensure the school was well positioned to support Agricultural activities in the district.

He thanked Yagbonwura for paying a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff house. A gesture the president said was rare considering the nature of work the chiefs do and their limited time.