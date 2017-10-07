Huge gas explosion at Madina Atomic Junction

A huge gas explosion has occurred at Atomic Junction near Madina in Accra, Saturday evening.

It is not immediately known what caused the accident but reports say the explosion occurred from a gas container at the filling station setting the entire fuel station ablaze.

Details of the extent of damage has not been established yet.

Officials of the fire service have arrived at the scene to dowse the inferno. Flames from the explosion can be seen as far as Ashaley Botwe and its environs.

More details soon…