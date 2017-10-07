Gov’t to launch restoration of nurses & midwives trainee allowance Oct. 10

The restoration of the nurses and midwives trainee allowance is set to be launched Tuesday October 10, 2017, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced.

About 68,000 trainees are scheduled to receive an amount of GHS400 monthly following the restoration of the allowance.

This is in fulfillment of a campaign promise made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016 to both health and teacher trainee institutions across the country.

According to government, the cost of the restoration is adequately captured in the 2017 budget presented in March 2017.

The allowances, which were scrapped by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, was met with strong resistance from the teacher trainees, and nursing trainees who complained bitterly about the difficulties it had brought upon them.

But prior to the 2016 elections, the then opposition NPP assured students of the various teacher and nursing training institutions of the party’s commitment to bring back the allowances, to ensure they had smooth training to serve the country.