Government should review fuel prices downwards – Kwesi Pratt

Business News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-10-07

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507347665_834_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has appealed to the Akufo-Addo administration to review the fuel price hikes.

Peacefmonline.com checks indicate that fuel prices have increased about three times since inception of the NPP government in January this year.

By September 2017, petrol is reportedly selling at an average of GHC 4.29 at the pumps and diesel selling for an average price of GHC 4.23 per litre.

Following the increases, bus and taxi drivers have complained bitterly pleading with the government to reduce the prices to ease their situation.

They have also threatened a nationwide protest next week if the government fails to heed their demands.

Addressing the issue on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’, Mr. Pratt empathized with the drivers saying the fuel price hikes are a burden on consumers, particularly drivers, in the country and if not adjusted will affect the livelihood of the consumers.

He urged the government to pay attention to the drivers’ grievances since any action by them would affect the economy.

He noted that should the drivers embark on a demonstration, commuters and workers will have difficulties getting to the destinations.

Mr. Pratt therefore has asked the government to negotiate with fuel consumers to reach a consensus.