Government secures 45.7m dollar loan to expand water systems

Business News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-07

President Nana Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507371063_753_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Akufo-Addo has announced that the government has secured a 45.7 million dollar loan to rehabilitate and expand water systems across three regions in the country.

President Akufo-Addo announced this when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Bohagu Mahami Sheriga at Nalerigu in the Northern Region.

He mentioned Nalerigu, Gambaga and Walewale as some of the communities that would benefit from the water systems.

The President, who arrived at Nalerigu at the start of his three-day tour of the Northern Region, said work on the water systems would begin before the end of this year to bring relief to the people.

He also announced that 447 communities in the three regions of the north would be connected to the national electricity grid to expand economic activities.

President Akufo-Addo touched on agriculture, saying that, three thousand extension agents will be employed as part of government’s efforts to expand the Planting for Food and Jobs programme. About five hundred thousand farmers would also be engaged next year to benefit from the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme to help transform the country’s agriculture.

He appealed to the Nayiri and the Eminent Chiefs mediating the Dagbon Chieftaincy dispute to intensify their work to ensure that a new Overlord of Dagbon presides over this year’s Damba Festival.

Nayiri Bohagu Mahami Sheriga whose speech was read on his behalf, commended the President for his government’s pro-poor policies, which would help address poverty in the country.

He appealed for improvement on the roads, education and infrastructure in the Mamprugu area as well as building of dams for all-year round agriculture production.