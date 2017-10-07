Government not serious with disaster management – Agalga

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

A former Deputy Minister for the Interior, James Agalga, has said the government is not serious in the prevention of disasters in the country.

According to him, the government failed to allocate more financial resources to the agencies tasked to prevent disasters, including the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), a situation that renders the organisation incapable of helping to prevent disasters.

His comments come on the heels of the downpour on Friday, October 6. There was a downpour in several parts of the capital, Accra, including Lapaz, Circle, Achimota, Nima, New Town, Dome, Ridge and other areas.

The rainfall, which lasted hours, stalled business activities and caused heavy vehicular congestion on the roads.

There was heavy traffic on the Tetteh Quashie-Tema end of the Motorway, caused by multiple accidents on that stretch during the rains.

Commenting on this on GH One television on Friday, Mr Agalga said: “As a country, we are not serious with our disaster management related issues.

“We (Mahama administration) did our part, we have put in place the legal framework for disaster management, now is the time for implementation.

“We are no longer in office, we can only share our ideas but somebody is responsible for implementation now, and they are the people we should hold responsible for our inability to implement the good laws that we have passed.”