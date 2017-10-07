GIJ finally holds 11th Congregation

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

The Ghana Institute of Journalism on Friday, October 6 held its 11th congregation ceremony at the forecourt of the school in Accra.

The much anticipated ceremony had been postponed twice before it finally came off on Friday.

The ceremony was earlier billed for September 8, 2017, and subsequently moved to 22nd of the month.

Delivering the institute’s report at the ceremony, rector of the institute, Dr. Wilberforce Dzisah said 954 students who met all the requirements to be awarded diplomas and degree graduated out of a total of 1,060.

Breakdown:

Diploma-319(Males: 87 and females:232)



Distinction-4 Students

Credit: 224 students

Pass: 91 students

Degree (Males: 221 and Female: 414)



First class-24 students (Males -14 and females-10)

Second class upper division -193

(Males 59 and females 134)

Second class lower division -346

(Males: 118 and females: 228)

Third Class -72(Males 30 and females 42)

Speaking on the theme ‘Communication as a tool for sustaining the oil and gas industry’, Dr. Dzisah said the institute is ready to partner organizations and other players in the oil and gas industry by placing expertise at their disposal.

“The sustenance of the oil and gas industry will depend on the application of information and communication technologies. We must enhance all important communication channels, in dealing with not only upstream and downstream workers in the industry but also to build the synergies between the industry, academia and government”.