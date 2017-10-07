GFA files protest to FIFA after South African Refree robs Ghana against Uganda clash

play videoGFA lodges a protest with FIFA over the performance of referee Daniel Bennett <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507408234_416_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has lodged a protest with FIFA over the performance of referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants Eldrick Adelaide and Steve Marie during the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Saturday.

The GFA filed the protest to football’s world governing body, FIFA, immediately after the match at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Mr Bennett and assistants denied Ghana a perfect goal in the 93rd minute with television replays showing that it was a perfect goal.

The referee also denied Ghana a penalty earlier in the second-half when Ghana midfielder Frank Acheampong was brought down in the box.

These and several other decisions by the match officials have left the GFA with no option than to ask FIFA to examine their performances.

The GFA respectfully asked FIFA to consider the possibility of a replay in order to serve the ends of justice without fear or favour.

قالب وردپرس

Comments