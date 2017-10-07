Former President Mahama advises Liberians to respect electoral laws

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday advised Liberians to respect all the electoral laws and conduct themselves well as they go to the polls on Tuesday, October 10, this year.



“What we all need to understand is that, there is only one winner in every election… and the success of an election is not about winning, but about losing and how you conduct yourselves afterwards.”

Former President Mahama was addressing Liberians when he arrived there as the head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer group for the Liberian general election on October 10.

The Former President who arrived in the Liberian capital on Thursday would return to Ghana after the October 10 polls.

He urged the Liberians to respect the rules and regulations of the game by avoiding anything that could undermine the exercise in the coming days.

“Not a single drop of Liberian blood is worth political power and I therefore urge all of you to conduct yourselves well before, during and even after the polls.”

He said 21 short-term and 50 longterm ECOWAS observers had arrived in the West African country and would be deployed in all corners of the country to observe the polls and called on Liberians to collaborate with them to ensure successful polls.

Former President Mahama said Africa was consolidating democracy by holding general elections and hoped Liberians would live up to expectation to be counted among leading democratic African countries.

He urged all those who had grievances to channel them to the right quarters for redress.