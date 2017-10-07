Experts to convene in Dubai for 4th Global Business Forum on Africa

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: thebftonline.com

2017-10-06

The Global Business Forum on Africa, organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is set to hold its fourth edition under the theme “Next Generation Africa” at Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah on November 1 & 2, 2017.

The high-profile event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai – will explore new opportunities to enhance economic cooperation and expand trade and investment ties between the Middle East and Africa.

The two-day forum features a total of 24 sessions that will involve the participation of heads of state, ministers and dignitaries, policymakers, CEOs, prominent entrepreneurs, and heads of private banks as well as UAE government and business leaders.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber, said: “African economies are witnessing remarkable growth at the moment, offering exciting business opportunities in a wide range of sectors. Therefore, it is an ideal time to examine these trends in more detail and determine how Dubai can play a greater role in facilitating Africa’s future growth.”

Dubai Chamber’s President and CEO described the Global Business Forum on Africa as the largest event of its kind in the region, which provides a unique platform for constructive dialogue between public and private sector stakeholders – adding that the event will aim to brainstorm sustainable solutions for the challenges facing African countries as they look to open-up their economies to the world.

Overview of Key Sessions

H.E. Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman, Dubai Chamber, will kick-off the forum with a welcome address that will be followed by the opening session entitled ‘Next Generation Africa’. The session will highlight existing obstacles to trade, investment and prosperity, and examine the role that Africa’s dynamic young entrepreneurs can play in resolving such challenges.

Sessions on the first day will delve into the concept of leapfrogging and look at whether technology and entrepreneurship are enough to unleash Africa’s economic potential and bring about inclusive growth. Leading figures from Rwanda, Estonia and Peru will come together in a special session to discuss how countries can change existing perceptions and reinvent themselves as entrepreneurial hotspots.

Other sessions will highlight key business opportunities and the investment climate in major African markets, tap into the insights of fintech experts in Africa and the UAE, and draw valuable lessons that the next generation of African leaders can benefit from.

Entrepreneurship and Investment Opportunities

The second day of the forum will resume with a ‘VIP Masterclass’, where delegates will be joined by leading African entrepreneurs to discuss successes, failures and lessons learned. Later in the day, influential heads of African states will tackle environmental issues in a session titled ‘Coping with Climate Change: Future-Proofing Diversification’. Other sessions will analyse key trends that are expected to drive the next phase of Africa’s development, including industrialisation, foreign investment, entrepreneurship, population growth, and rising incomes.

The Global Business Forum series – launched by Dubai Chamber in 2012 – focuses on Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Latin America. To date, the series has hosted 10 heads of state, 74 ministers and dignitaries, and 5,400 executives as well as a host of influential decision makers from 65 countries around the world.

Dubai Chamber is collaborating with the Economist Group in developing the forum’s content. The previous Global Business Forum on Africa in Dubai attracted more than 1,000 participants, while more than 100 bilateral investment meetings were held during the event.