ECG retrieves GH¢2.89m from power thieves

2017-10-07

A total of 18,237 illegalities were identified from the monitoring exercise within a period

The Accra West Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has retrieved about GH¢ 2.89million from 464 persons who bypassed their metres and used power from the national grid illegally.

The Loss Control Unit of the company, which facilitated the recovery, found the 464 persons culpable after monitoring 108,896 customers of ECG in the region between January and August this year.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra West Region of the ECG Mr Eric Asante, who disclosed this to the media, said some of the customers had faulty metres.

Mr Asante explained that out of the amount, customers had so far paid GHC 1.55million, representing 59 percent of the charges.

Illegalities

Mr Asante noted that a total of 18,237 illegalities were identified from the monitoring exercise within the period under review.

Regarding tariff issues, he said, “Some 236 customers had tariff class problems; for instance, they are commercial customers but were being billed on residential tariffs, so their bills are low some were also residential customers but were being billed on commercial tariffs.”

Unauthorized connections

Mr Asante said in the period 85 persons were also identified to have undertaken unauthorized service connections, adding that 156 others had tampered with their metres, while three others were found to have engaged in direct connections.

He further mentioned that the ECG would replace all the 651 metres identified to be faulty.

North Ridge Centre

The Accra West Ridge PRO said the company had opened a new customer service centre at North Ridge in Accra to enable it get closer to customers.