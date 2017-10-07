C’tee lays Special Prosecutor bill before parliament today

The report of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of parliament on the Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill is expected to be laid later today, October, 06, 2017 before the House.

This follows the Committee’s conclusion of consultations with various stakeholders concerned with the bill.

The bill is aimed at establishing a specialized agency to investigate specific cases of corruption involving public officers as well as and politically exposed persons in the performance of their functions, as well as persons in the private sector implicated in the commission of corruption.

Ahead of the presentation of the report to the House, Vice Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and parliamentary Affairs Committee, Alexander Abban said:” the lines are drawn for a heavy debate on this matter on the floor”.

Meanwhile, a legal expert, Dr Raymond Atuguba, has intimated the proposed Office of Independent/Special Prosecutor, bill is an illegality that will not pass the test in the Supreme Court if Parliament goes ahead to pass the Bill into law.

In his argument, the law lecturer said the office was null and void in the absence of a constitutional amendment.