Boy, 7, stabbed to death at Ashaley Botwe

The Madina District Police Command has commenced investigation into the stabbing to death of a 7 year old boy, Prince Martin.

According to the Police Commander, Gladys Mpere, some substance at the crime scene where the class 2 pupil of New Nation School at Ashaley Botwe was murdered has been collected and sent to the Police Foresnsic lab for testing.



Narrating the circumstance leading to the death of her son, a tearful Madam Gladys Antwi told Kasapa FM’s Daakyehene Ofosu Agyemang, that the deceased had returned from school hale and hearty and decided to do his homework at her shop.

She said later, her son moved to the staircase leading to the shop and sat there to play. Not long after, a lady came shouting that she’d seen the boy lying in an awkward position and had called him several times without responding.



Madama Gladys Antwi said, out of fear, she rushed to the place only to see her son lying supine motionless. She added that she quickly picked up her son and conveyed him to a nearby hospital where the boy was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

She added that an examination of the boy’s body revealed that he had been stabbed twice in the abdomen with a sharp object which led to his untimely death.