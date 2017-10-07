‘Bloody’ river streams in Eastern Region; Dr. Lawrence Tetteh storms area

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

A known river in the Eastern Region, Nsukwao River, shockingly turned blood red Saturday morning to the amazement of residents of Nsukwao in the New Juaben municipality.

The river which is usually clean and colourless attracted people from near and afar to witness the amazement as the red water kept flowing for hours. Visibly surprised residents at Nsukwao told TV3’s Eastern regional correspondent Yvonne Neequaye that they have not seen such a spectacle before.

Initial report attributed it to activities of illegal abattoir operators who might have discharged a large quantity of animal blood upstream from Sushen area.

But this has been discounted by the police. The Eastern Regional Police Command, told Yvonne they have received report also suggesting that a tie and dye producer may have poured some dye content into the river, giving it the red colour.

This is yet to be verified by the police as well, but the Krontihene of Nsukwao believes the police’s account.

Nana Baffour Nyantakyi Tutu told Yvonne that the river has never turned red before in his life time, and gave credence to the fact that someone might have diluted it with a reddish colour.

The traditional authorities have disputed perceptions that it could be human or animal blood. They also said the development has no link to the incoming Akwatukese festival. Nonetheless, residents are still grip with fear.

Meanwhile, Yvonne Neequaye who has been to the river side reports that the colour has, as at noon on Saturday, changed to brownish colour.

In a twist of event, internationally renowned Ghanaian Evangelist, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh is said to be reading a spiritual meaning into the spectacle.

