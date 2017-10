Bishop Charles Agyinasare and his family



Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare was the happiest man on earth after he witnessed the ceremony of his daughter being called to the BAR in Ghana.

What made his day a very memorable one was the fact that his daughter has also called to the BAR in the United Kingdom.

Announcing his joy in a post on Facebook, the Pastor said “What a day? My baby girl Charlene, today was called to the Ghana Bar as a Lawyer to practice law both in the UK and Ghana”.

