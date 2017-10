Bishop Charles Agyinasare and his family



Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare was the happiest on earth after he witnessed a ceremony of his daughter being called to the BAR in Ghana.

What made his day a very memorable one was the fact that his daughter has also been called to the BAR in the United Kingdom.

Announcing his joy in a post on Facebook, the Pastor said “What a day? My baby girl Charlene, today was called to the Ghana Bar as a Lawyer to practice law both in the UK and Ghana”.

