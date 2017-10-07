Atomic junction gas explosion under control – Police

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

2017-10-07

The Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, has called for calm among the general public following a twin gas explosion at Atomic junction in Accra on Saturday.

According to him, all emergency services are at the scene and the situation has been brought under control.

In an interview with Citi News, he said the police, fire and ambulance services are carrying out their services to the best of their abilityies to fully address the situation.

The gas explosion, which occurred on Saturday evening, has forced thousands of students at the Bani and James Topp Nelson Yankah Hostels of the University of Ghana to relocate due to the intensity of the fire.

It has also left part of the University campus in darkness.

But Dr. Akuffo Dampare said, “Currently, we want to say that the situation is under control. The fire service is on the ground fighting the fire. The Police is in position trying to cordon off. We have also ensured road diversion. As it stands now, the situation is under control so we want to urge everyone to calm down.”

“So far, we’ve been able to do our best to control the situation, and the fire service is also doing their best to control the situation… All the ambulances here are on standby, and there is nothing so far that has warranted their immediate use,” he added.

It is unclear yet whether or not there have been casualties.