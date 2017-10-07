Angry youth riot over the killing of a Ghanaian by a Chinese national

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-07

Angry residents in Wassa destroy property of a Chinese man over the killing of a young Ghanaian <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507376457_539_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some irate youth in Wassa Akropong in the Wassa Amenfi East District, of the Western Region went on rampage yesterday after one young Ghanaian was allegedly killed by a Chinese man who was having a fight with another Chinese man.

According to a local reporter in the area who was giving an account to Citi News, the issue occurred around 4:30 PM on Friday, October 6. He indicated that some Chines were having an argument in a casino close to a filling Station.

He said the argument got out of hand leading to one of the Chinese men firing a weapon he had on him. The bullet from the gun however hit the young Ghanaian man who had come to fill his tank at the station killing him instantly. When the news got to the youth in the area, the immediately went berserk and attacked the Chinese in the area by burning down their houses and setting their cars ablaze.

As at the time of the report, 12 cars in total had been set on fire.

It is reported that most of the Chinese in the area are involved in illegal mining known locally as galamsey. The chaos drew the attention of a joint Police and Military team who rushed to the area to defuse the tension.

However, the 4 policemen and 3 military men were overwhelmed by the alarming number of angry youth who were rioting and were left with no choice than to watch on as the rampage went on.

According to the local from Rivers FM, the angry crowd allegedly warned the security personnel not to call for back up and the law enforcers had to succumb. Due to the fires, the Ghana National Fire Service rushed to the scene but they were not given the chance to quench the growing flames.