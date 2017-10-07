AngloGold construct social center for Bankyim

Business News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, has constructed a state-of-the-art social center for the Bankyim community in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality in the Western Region at a cost of GHc432,190,00.

The center which is called “Sicelo Ntuli-Nana Kwesi Itu I Multi-Purpose Social Centre” is to serve as a recreational and idea generation center for the community’s development, has a 500-seating capacity hall, offices, changing rooms and washrooms among others.

Mr. Sicelo Ntuli, Senior Vice President—Continental Africa Region of the company, said that throughout AngloGold’s operations in Continental Africa region, the company has strived to create wealth for the communities in which they operate.

“The facility, will contribute to the sustainable gains of the people in the farming community- I will encourage you to take ownership and ensure that no one will be left out in it use” he said.

Mr. Jasper Musadaidzwa, Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine explained that the project was approved in 2106 based on a proposal submitted to the Iduapriem Community Trust Fund by the Chief and elders of the community.

The main objective of the Community Trust Fund he said, is to support the long term sustainable development of the communities in which AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem mine operates.

He said under the Trust Fund, the mining company has engaged its host communities extensively and provided them with access to improve health care, water and sanitation, educational facilities and employable skills.

“This year alone, we have cut the sod for the construction of a health facility for the people of Wangarakrom and its satellites communities in the municipality at an estimated cost of about GHc600,000”, he added.

Again, he said Community Trust Fund has also commissioned a fully furnished Junior High School with an Information Communication Technology (ICT) center, library and sanitary facilities for Adiyie Basic School in the area.

He was hopeful that the center at Bankyim will contribute to the social economic development of the farming community and its neighboring towns.

Prof. Newton Amegbey, Board Chairman of the Iduapriem Community Trust Fund, said aside the edifice, additional provisions, including extension of electricity as well water, were also made at a cost GHc83,390 to make the center user friendly.

“The facility can be counted as one of the best social centers in the municipality; this can be used as an income generating avenue to support other basic community development needs”, he said