Accra floods after heavy rains

Major parts of Accra have been flooded following Friday morning’s heavy downpour.

Reports gathered by Kasapafmonline.com indicate that roads in Kaneshie, Circle and Mallam among others have been flooded impeding smooth flow of traffic in these areas.

The Legon-Accra road has had its fair share of the flooding as it took motorists 2hours to drive from Okponglo junction to Spina Junction.

Serious flood at shiashe in Accra. Kindly take caution. Posted by Abdul Aziz A Siddique on Friday, October 6, 2017