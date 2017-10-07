4 things you need to know about the 13-year-old admitted into KNUST

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-06

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has admitted the youngest student ever into the university.

A 13-year-old girl called Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwah has become the subject of discussion among many Ghanaians, after she was admitted into the KNUST.

The Chronicle reported that young Ruth is pursuing a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Mathematics at the University

She is related to Dr Afari Gyan

Reports suggest that Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwah is related to former chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan.

It is not very clear what Afari Gyan’s actual stand in the family line of the 13-year-old is, however, both are from the same family lineage. That should probably explain where her brilliance comes from. Maybe it runs in the family.

Her father is a physics teacher

Mr. Kwadwo Gyan-Darkwah is the father of Ruth, and he actually teaches physics at Prempeh College Senior High School. And if you care to know, Ruth lived with her father at the teachers’ bungalow of Prempeh College before gaining admission to KNUST.

She entered SHS at age 10

Most 10-year-olds in Ghana should normally be thinking about getting into junior high school, but the story of young Ruth is quite different. She actually entered the St. Louis Senior High School aged just 10. She offered a course in General Science and successfully graduated in 2012

Her Elder sister will graduate from KNUST aged 18

It seems not only Ruth has entered the university at a very young age. Her elder sister, Grace Gyan appears to also have entered the university at a tender age, albeit still not beating that of Ruth.

Grace, who offers Political Science at the KNUST, will complete her tertiary education next year at age 18.