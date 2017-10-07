173 factories ready for 1D-1F take off – Ahomka-Lindsay

At least 170 business plans have been shortlisted for the roll-out of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) government One-district-One-factory project.

A Deputy Minister for Trade, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay has indicated that these factories are expected to be established in 95 districts nationwide.

“For some time now, we have been receiving expressions of interest from various businesses in and outside Ghana. As of yesterday [Wednesday, 4 October], we had received close to 600 expressions of interest and we have received from that 457 business plans,” he told Accra-based Citi FM on Thursday, 5 October.

“We have formed a technical support group and we have reviewed 435 business plans. Of those 435 business plans, 173 are what you can term as bankable. They are in 95 districts and wholly private,” Mr Ahomka-Lindsay added.

According to him, out of the 173 factories, 46% are in agro-processing and 36% in manufacturing.

The One-district-One-factory project is a key programme under this regime to see the actualization of the industrialization of Ghana as part of the transformation process President Akufo-Addo envisages for the country.

The policy, when implemented will create the environment conducive for each local government areas to own factories relative to their well-endowed resources and capacity to provide jobs and wealth for the country.