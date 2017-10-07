10 year old Teshie link road project abandoned?

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-07

The deplorable Teshie link road remains uncompleted after a decade of being under construction. The project, which appears 90 percent done, has been left to deteriorate.

This situation exists, despite the attendant dangers the 7-kilometre road poses to residents, motorists and traders, commuting from the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Center (KAIPTC) to the Manet junction on the Spintex road.

Patients visiting the LEKMA hospital have had to endure the discomfort of bumpy rides on the portholes-ridden stretch, which also causes miscarriages for expectant mothers and chest infections in the process.

Parents are worried that when it rains, children of school going age are not able to go to classes due to life threatening floods. Commercial drivers are also concerned about the growing costs they endure at the mechanic shops.

Meanwhile, shop owners and businesses along the road are gradually folding up as they tell 3FM’s Johnnie Hughes on Community Connect, that patronage is low and the dust is unbearable.

They appealed to the Roads and Highways, the Department of Urban Roads and the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Okoe Boye to urgently fix the road.