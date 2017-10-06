Young lawyers’ ‘get rich quick’ attitude worrying – CJ

Sophia Akuffo, Chief Justice <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507329031_17_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has raised concerns about the rise in cases of indiscipline among lawyers and called for members of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to abide by the conduct of the profession.

She revealed that the General Legal Council (GLC) will not hesitate to clamp down on the trend, but appealed to culprits to be disciplined.

Addressing 208 newly enrolled lawyers to the GBA, Ms Akuffo admonished the fresh lawyers to be of good conduct and desist from any acts that violate the code of ethics of the law profession.

Speaking at the Banquet Hall of the State House on Friday, October 6, the Chief Justice said: “We are witnessing these days, a distressing increase in a number of disciplinary complaints that come before the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council against lawyers, especially the younger ones at the BAR.”

She explained that: “The root cause of most of these is lack of self-discipline and the desire to get rich quick on the part of new lawyers.”

She therefore urged the lawyers to ensure that they operate within the laid down guidelines to prevent any summons before the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council because the violation of rules will not be entertained.

قالب وردپرس

Comments