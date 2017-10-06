We’ll soon expose ‘disrespectful’ former CEO – MASLOC boss

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

The management of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), has described as insulting the response from the Centre’s former CEO to allegations that vehicles meant for the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), purchased during her tenure, are wasting away because they were overpriced.

Speaking to Citi News, the current CEO for MASLOC, Stephen Amoah, urged the former CEO, Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu, “to come with specifics and debate,” following a statement she released denying the allegations.

He said he was surprised “at the way she insulted her colleagues and other men” in her statement.

According to the current MASLOC administration, the cars, numbering 350, were being sold for $9,000 in the showrooms of MAC Auto & Spare Parts, but had been purchased at a cost of about $16, 000 per vehicle from the same company resulting in a reported loss of about $2 million.

The Statesman Newspaper had first reported that the 100 Chevrolet Spark vehicles, 150 Chevrolet Aveo vehicles and 100 Izusu buses, had been left out in the open after GPRTU refused to buy them at the excessive prices after the current administration sought to prevent losses.

Mr. Amoah noted that, he had not given a “defined figure so far as the prices of those cars procured under her tenure are concerned, but the fact of the matter is that, the prices are way above the market prices or average.”

“Do you know the amount of harm she has done to this country? Very soon it will come out. I am not ready to rush in to say anything because there are other legal institutions that are performing their obligations or duties and very soon, you will get the results.”

Mr. Amoah further said the former CEO was being insolent with her reaction, and not acting in good faith, but is confident the truth will eventually put the matter to bed.

“…I am surprised that she is not even going into hiding and praying, but she is going about insulting other people and displaying gross disrespect… very soon the supporting documents will come out and Ghanaians will judge who is lying and who is telling the truth.”