Vodafone Ghana CEO Yolanda Cuba receives WomanRising award

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: Vodafone Ghana

2017-10-06

Yolanda Cuba, CEO of Vodafone Ghana (L) receiving her award

Vodafone Ghana CEO, Yolanda Zoleka Cuba has been presented with an award, recognizing her among WomanRising’s 2016 Top 50 Corporate Women Leaders in Ghana.

The ranking which featured 50 of Ghana’s leading corporate women leaders in both public and private sector was held in 2016 to recognize the contribution of professional women in the development of Ghana’s economy and job creation.

The ceremony which took place at Vodafone Ghana’s head office with her management team members present, Yolanda Zoleka Cuba was presented her award by the COO of The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE), Alice Larkai and head of Research, Prince Akpah.

Yolanda joined Vodacom Group in November 2014 as Strategy and New Business Director. She previously worked as Executive Director, Strategy & Business Support at South African Breweries Limited (‘SAB’) and as Group CEO of the publicly listed Mvelaphanda Group. She was appointed Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana in March 2016.

Others recognized on the list include: Lucy Quist (CEO of Airtel), Roshi Motman (CEO of Tigo Ghana), Mawuena Trebah (former CEO of GIPC), Abiola Bawuah (UBA Ghana), Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh (CEO of IBM Ghana), Christiana Olaoye (CEO of Energy Bank) and now Yolanda Zoleka Cuba (CEO of Vodafone Ghana)

WomanRising on the 19th of October will be hosting the Women CEOs Summit at the Movenpick Hotel. The event will kick off at 10am with a business fair and exhibition and conference at 2pm. Registration is currently ongoing on womenceosummit.womanrising.org

WomanRising is a network under The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) that focuses on women entrepreneurs and professionals in the consistent development and advancement of women, especially in Africa.

Other initiatives run by WomanRising include; WomanRising Awards, Women CEOs Summit, WR Clique 100 Most Influential Ghanaian Women, 100 Most Outstanding Entrepreneurs in Ghana.