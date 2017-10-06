Vodafone, CEIBS partner to help SMEs

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: Global Media Alliance

2017-10-06

The initiative is supposed to reward some Vodafone customers to gain certain vital skills <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507318864_374_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vodafone Business Solutions, in partnership with the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), is to help SMEs in Ghana through a capacity building programme dubbed ‘The master class.’

The initiative is supposed to reward some Vodafone customers to gain certain vital skills to help grow their businesses.

The first edition, which saw a total of 50 students, began on 30th September, 2017.

Prof. Matthew Tsamenyi, Executive Director of CEIBS, lauded the initiative.

He stated that the programme would immensely help the participants understand the business world and serve as an accelerator for their business growth.

“This class would serve as an incubator and accelerator programme to help the participants gain more market and grant them some financial wherewithal,” he said.

The major cause of unemployment in this country is not the lack of jobs, but primarily the issue of putting round pegs in square holes.

He stated that there was no strong partnership between academia and business organizations.

“There are so many issues of unemployment, but there are also vacancies in the business organizations because employers are complaining the graduates we produce don’t have the skills set,” he added.

He described the partnership as a step in the right direction to rectify the issue and noted that such partnerships between academia and business organizations would go a long way to reduce unemployment and increase productivity.

Angela Mensah-Poku, Director, Vodafone Business Solutions, said her outfit would use the initiative to give back to its customers and also help keep the multinationals alive.

She said her outfit helped to grow SMEs in September, which is the SME month for Vodafone Ghana.

“We tried to help SMEs all over grow their businesses. We were interested in letting them know how to use digital ways and technology to make their businesses better,” she stated.

She wished all the participants the best in their endeavors and told them that they have a great future ahead after the CEIBS programme.

“I pray you will be the next generation of Ghanaian multinationals,” she said.