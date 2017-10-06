UK High Commissioner calls on Speaker of Parliament

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker has today October 6, paid a courtesy call to Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye at the Parliament House in Accra.

Present at the short interactive meeting which was held at the Speaker’s conference room was the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament; Joseph Osei Owusu, the Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament; James Klutse Avedzie and some delegates from the British High Commission.

Introducing himself to the Speaker, Iain Walker said he feels honoured to be in Ghana to serve as the High Commissioner as the connection between the two countries runs deep in history. His stay and the warm reception he received from the Ghanaians make him humbled as he knows great things would be achieved together between UK and Ghana.

According to him, his country is keen on focusing on priority areas that will help Ghana move beyond aid and that will be possible by working hand-in-hand with the government so they can achieve the ambitions together.

“I want to express my thanks straight up and I hope that during my time here which will be for four years, I can deepen and broaden those connections. I come to Ghana humbled. I come to Ghana to serve, to come serve my government but to serve my government in partnership with yours. And I feel that together we are stronger and I come with a real sense of purpose and I really do want to help you achieve the ambitions that your government has set out over the next four years”, he said.

The Speaker of Parliament who was anxious meeting the UK High Commissioner to Ghana said it was a pleasure to officially meet him again and hopes that the partnership between the two countries remains intact as Ghana is always serious about its relations with other countries.