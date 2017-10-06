Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-06

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017
2017-10-06
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
It’s good to celebrate teachers but such stories need to be highlighted – Zachariah Tanko
Teachers in misery – Climb rocks in forest to go and teach under mango trees; Tables serve as chalkboards
We may have to close down unsafe, unhygienic courts – Sophia Akuffo
Registrar General’s Department going paperless by end of October
Speed up works on Bolga-Bawku road – Prez charges Roads & Highways Ministry
Government promises big reward for teachers
Lifestyles contribute to breast cancer
One kilo of gold in man’s rectum
Police impound four containers of ‘expired’ fish
Just 10 Months into office – Akufo-Addo boy builds huge mansion..Damongo residents shocked but he denies ownership
Ghana’s money won’t find way into my pocket – Prez :: Vodakom to roll out digital address system
Ms Coppson is best Teacher 2017
We’ll protect airtelghana/TigoGhana customers – NCA
Meat and Tomato Tomato factories in Upper East will be restored – President
4 containers of rotten sardines impounded – consignment cleared from Tema Port on September 30, 2017
Government saves billions.. $4.6bn interoperability contract now $4m
Bugri’s ‘coup’ against AkufoAddo foiled
Upper West religious leaders yell at @NAkufoAddo.. Tackle insecurity, unemployment
Rotten mackerel impounded at Ofankor