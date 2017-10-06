Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-06

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

It’s good to celebrate teachers but such stories need to be highlighted – Zachariah Tanko

Teachers in misery – Climb rocks in forest to go and teach under mango trees; Tables serve as chalkboards

We may have to close down unsafe, unhygienic courts – Sophia Akuffo

Registrar General’s Department going paperless by end of October

Speed up works on Bolga-Bawku road – Prez charges Roads & Highways Ministry

Government promises big reward for teachers

Lifestyles contribute to breast cancer

One kilo of gold in man’s rectum

Police impound four containers of ‘expired’ fish

Just 10 Months into office – Akufo-Addo boy builds huge mansion..Damongo residents shocked but he denies ownership

Ghana’s money won’t find way into my pocket – Prez :: Vodakom to roll out digital address system

Ms Coppson is best Teacher 2017

We’ll protect airtelghana/TigoGhana customers – NCA

Meat and Tomato Tomato factories in Upper East will be restored – President

4 containers of rotten sardines impounded – consignment cleared from Tema Port on September 30, 2017

Government saves billions.. $4.6bn interoperability contract now $4m

Bugri’s ‘coup’ against AkufoAddo foiled

Upper West religious leaders yell at @NAkufoAddo.. Tackle insecurity, unemployment

Rotten mackerel impounded at Ofankor